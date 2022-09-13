PR disburses ration 100 minor employees in flooded areas

Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan Division distributed ration among 100 of its class-4 employees residing in DG Khan and Jampur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan Division distributed ration among 100 of its class-4 employees residing in DG Khan and Jampur.

A spokesperson for PR said on Tuesday that ration was distributed among those staffers who had been affected by floods.

He informed Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafiq directed to help these employees on priority basis.

PR team delivered them the ration consisting of flour, sugar, ghee and other items, he concluded.