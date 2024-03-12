PR DS Holds Open Court For Redressal Of Employees Complaints
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS) Kashif Farooq Butt Tuesday listened to complaints of employees and individuals associated in open court here.
Various types of complaints were addressed immediately, with some resolved on the spot, while others requiring urgent attention were directed to relevant officers by the DS with specific instructions.
The complaints regarding timely performance of other duties such as quarter allotment, TLA recruitment, and salary and pension disbursements were also heard.
Butt instructed officers to ensure timely allotment of quarters for railway employees based on priority.
Divisional Personnel Officer, Nabila islam was present.
APP/mjk
