PR DS Lahore conducts comprehensive inspection of Lahore-Shorkot section

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Divisional Superintendent (DS) of Railways Lahore, Muhammad Hanif Gul, led a meticulous inspection of the Lahore-Shorkot railway section on Saturday.

The examination, overseen by a PR spokesperson, encompassed various aspects, including passenger facilities, safety protocols, and revenue generation initiatives.

The inspection entailed a scrutiny of cleanliness standards, passenger amenities, and safety measures at stations along the route. DS Railways emphasized the significance of adherence to safety regulations and directed station masters and staff to prioritize passenger safety during train operations.

Additionally, the inspection focused on the maintenance of tracks, level crossings, and bridges to ensure optimal safety standards.

DS Railways also evaluated the performance and attendance of railway staff, rewarding commendable efforts while stressing strict action against encroachments on railway lands.

Furthermore, attendees from different stations raised demands for improved facilities and additional train services, highlighting the community's needs. Initiatives such as tree plantation drives were also initiated to enhance the environmental sustainability of railway stations.

The special visit saw the presence of concerned key officials,underscoring the collaborative effort to enhance railway operations and passenger experience.