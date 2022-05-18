UrduPoint.com

PR DS Visits Educational Institutes Running Under Railways

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 02:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore M Hanif Gull visited and inspected several schools running under the PR here on Tuesday.

The DS ordered the concerned staff to resolve the issues of the schools raised by the school heads.

He also planted trees at Saint Andrew and PR High School.

He said that a letter would be written to the headquarters office for the raise of salaries of the teachers working in the PR operated schools.

The DS visited Pakistan Railways Lady Griffin High School, Access College, Saint Andrew High School, PR High School and Brit Hall School.

More Stories From Pakistan

