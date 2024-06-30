Open Menu

PR Earned Record Revenue Of Over Rs 88bln In 2023-24

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2024 | 06:40 PM

PR earned record revenue of over Rs 88bln in 2023-24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Railways announced a historic revenue of over Rs 88 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24, marking a significant milestone in its financial performance.

According to the PR spokesperson on Sunday, this is a remarkable 40 per cent increase compared to the Rs 63 billion revenue recorded in the previous fiscal year.

Surpassing the government’s initial revenue target of Rs 73 billion, the Pakistan Railways achieved its highest-ever revenue, demonstrating its growing efficiency and service expansion.

This unprecedented achievement includes Rs 47 billion from passenger trains, Rs 28 billion from freight services, and over Rs13 billion from railway lands and other sources.

On this achievement, PR Chief Executive Officer Amir Ali Baloch said that this accomplishment is a testament to the relentless efforts and dedication of our employees. He said that our aim is to push this revenue to one trillion rupees in the next fiscal year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Amir Ali Sunday From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

10 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

20 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

20 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

20 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

20 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

20 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

20 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

21 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

21 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

21 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan