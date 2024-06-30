PR Earned Record Revenue Of Over Rs 88bln In 2023-24
Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Railways announced a historic revenue of over Rs 88 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24, marking a significant milestone in its financial performance.
According to the PR spokesperson on Sunday, this is a remarkable 40 per cent increase compared to the Rs 63 billion revenue recorded in the previous fiscal year.
Surpassing the government’s initial revenue target of Rs 73 billion, the Pakistan Railways achieved its highest-ever revenue, demonstrating its growing efficiency and service expansion.
This unprecedented achievement includes Rs 47 billion from passenger trains, Rs 28 billion from freight services, and over Rs13 billion from railway lands and other sources.
On this achievement, PR Chief Executive Officer Amir Ali Baloch said that this accomplishment is a testament to the relentless efforts and dedication of our employees. He said that our aim is to push this revenue to one trillion rupees in the next fiscal year.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ashrafi urges religious, political leaders to unite nation8 seconds ago
-
DPO holds meeting with district peace committee12 seconds ago
-
K-Electric officials assured Energy Minister of reduction in load-shedding10 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country: PMD20 minutes ago
-
Lahore airport to remain closed for 3 hours daily30 minutes ago
-
Seven died in Karachi coaster accident40 minutes ago
-
ITP intensifies action against smoke emitting vehicles40 minutes ago
-
BISP makes payments to 117,340 registered beneficiaries in Sargodha40 minutes ago
-
Extensive anti-drug awareness campaigns stressed for protection of youths50 minutes ago
-
DC calls for emergency measures against dengue in ICT50 minutes ago
-
Police intensify crackdown on drug-peddlers50 minutes ago
-
PCP Chairman expresses unwavering commitment to supporting journalists1 hour ago