PR earned record revenue of over Rs 88bln in 2023-24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Railways announced a historic revenue of over Rs 88 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24, marking a significant milestone in its financial performance.

According to the PR spokesperson on Sunday, this is a remarkable 40 per cent increase compared to the Rs 63 billion revenue recorded in the previous fiscal year.

Surpassing the government’s initial revenue target of Rs 73 billion, the Pakistan Railways achieved its highest-ever revenue, demonstrating its growing efficiency and service expansion.

This unprecedented achievement includes Rs 47 billion from passenger trains, Rs 28 billion from freight services, and over Rs13 billion from railway lands and other sources.

On this achievement, PR Chief Executive Officer Amir Ali Baloch said that this accomplishment is a testament to the relentless efforts and dedication of our employees. He said that our aim is to push this revenue to one trillion rupees in the next fiscal year.