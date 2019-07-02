PR earned record Rs 55 b revenue in a year: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday said Pakistan Railways (PR) had earned Rs 55 billion revenue within a year, which was a record in the country's 70-year history.

He said the present government was taking all possible measures to overcome the losses of Pakistan Railways by ensuring modern comfortable facilities to its passengers.

He was talking to journalists here at Rawalpindi Railway Station while reviewing security arrangements for the July 3 inauguration of non-stop Sir Syed Express, which would run between Rawalpindi and Karachi.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was scheduled to inaugurate Sir Syed Express having the latest facilities, including television, wifi, cabin service, on wheel restaurant, bedding, sound system and accessories kit.

All the seats of the inaugural Sir Syed Express had already been booked, he added.

He said some 10,000 vacant pots in the Pakistan Railways would be filled through balloting.

As regards the mega development projects initiated by the government in Rawalpindi, the minister said the work on the Mother and Child Hospital, an advanced 400-bed health facility equipped with the latest gadgets, was in progress and it would be completed soon.

The Nullah Leh Express would change the fate of the city, he added.

He said the ML-1 railway track project would be completed during the tenure of incumbent government. The prime minister would also soon inaugurate the latest Control and Command Centre of the PR, he added.

The minister said the PR management had got retrieved its land worth millions of rupees from the grabbers.

Sheikh Rashid said the employees were the asset of Pakistan Railways and all available resources would be utilized for their welfare.

He thanked the Supreme Court for handing over the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club to Pakistan Railways through its landmark verdict.