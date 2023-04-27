PR earns over Rs 3.8 mln from auction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways( PR) Multan Division earned over Rs 3.8 million by auctioning stalls, parking stands and porter contracts from nine cities of Multan Division.

Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO), Adnan Marwat conducted the auctions at Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Samashta, Sahiwal, Liaqatpur, Pakpatan, Layyah and Lodhran.

As many as 14 stalls and three parking stands besides Porter contract were auctioned.

Resultantly, PR earned an amount to the tune of Rs 38 lac, 23 thousand and 250 in total, said a news release issued here.