PR earns over Rs12 billion from freight business in two years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways has been earned around Rs12.276 billion from the freight trains during last two years, making a leap towards transformation of the organization into a profitable entity.

"The freight train service has been suffered no loss during the last two years due to prudent policies introduced by the incumbent government," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Giving detail of the earnings, he said the department has been generated Rs18.853 billion against the expenditures of Rs12.950 billion, posting a profit of Rs5.903 billion during 2018-19.

In 2019-20, the official said Pakistan Railways earned Rs19.208 billion against the expenditures of worth Rs12.835 billion, saving a profit Rs6.373 billion.

To a question, he said that at present as many as 18 trains were operational from Karachi to Hyderabad, while no train was operational from Karachi to Mirpur Khas.

He said the trains, plying between the two major cities of Sindh province, were included Shalimar Express, Hazara Express, Awam Express, Rehman Baba Express, Pakistan Express, Allama lqbal Express, Karakoram Express, Pak business Express, Millat Express, Karachi Express, Tezgam, Bahauddin Zakria Express, Shah Hussain Express, Fareed Express, Sir Syed Express, Green Line, Khyber Mail and Sukkur Express.

The official said there was no proposal under consideration for starting new passenger train from Peshawar to Sargodha and Rawalpindi to Karachi at the moment.

At present, he said the passenger trains, running between Rawalpindi-Peshawar-Karachi, were included Khyber Mail, Pakistan Express, Tezgam, Awam Express, Rehman Baba Express, Sir Syed Express and Hazara Express.