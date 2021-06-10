PR earns Rs 30. 966 bln: Survey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways has earned Rs 30.966.11 billion during July to March of the outgoing financial year 2020-21.

According to the Economic Survey of Financial Year 2020-21, launched by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin here on Thursday Pakistan Railways (PR) is a major mode of transport in the public sector, contributing to the country's economic growth and providing national integration.

Pakistan Railways comprises of a total of 466 locomotives including 461 Diesel Engine and 05 Steam Engines for the 7,791 km route length, he added.