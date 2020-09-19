UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PR Employees' Problems To Be Resolved: PR Assures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 05:32 PM

PR employees' problems to be resolved: PR assures

Pakistan Railways Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani said on Saturday that genuine problems of railway employees would soon be resolved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Pakistan Railways Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani said on Saturday that genuine problems of railway employees would soon be resolved.

He stated this while addressing the meeting of PR's four trade unions held under the banner of Pakistan Labour Federation (PLF).

He said that Primary responsibility of the PR administration was to run railway system smoothly and every suggestion for the improvement of the department would be welcomed.

Additional Secretary PR Ministery Arif Anwar Baloch and Chief Personal officer Sufian Sarfaraz Dogar accompanied the chairman.

PLF secretary general Haji Saeed Arain was leading the labour unions,whereas, representatives of the railway trade unions were present in themeeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Labour

Recent Stories

Lebanon army surveys 85,000 building units post-Be ..

22 seconds ago

PBM helps out releasing 25 prisoners by paying Rs ..

24 seconds ago

Iran virus deaths top 24,000: ministry

26 seconds ago

98 shops fined Rs 1,14000 for overcharging

4 minutes ago

PUCAR starts training courses after COVID-19

4 minutes ago

UK Police Conducting Internal Probe Amid Reports R ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.