PR employees' problems to be resolved: PR assures

Pakistan Railways Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani said on Saturday that genuine problems of railway employees would soon be resolved

He stated this while addressing the meeting of PR's four trade unions held under the banner of Pakistan Labour Federation (PLF).

He said that Primary responsibility of the PR administration was to run railway system smoothly and every suggestion for the improvement of the department would be welcomed.

Additional Secretary PR Ministery Arif Anwar Baloch and Chief Personal officer Sufian Sarfaraz Dogar accompanied the chairman.

PLF secretary general Haji Saeed Arain was leading the labour unions,whereas, representatives of the railway trade unions were present in themeeting.