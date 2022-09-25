UrduPoint.com

PR Explores "Gateway Of Prosperity" Under CPEC To Boost Railways

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2022 | 02:40 PM

PR explores "Gateway of Prosperity" under CPEC to boost Railways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways was expanding the scope of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to explore the "Gateway of Prosperity" for both countries and the region at large through the advancement of the Railways sector.

The department considered CPEC as a long-term development project as it has the potential to serve as a corridor with multiple doors connecting China with Central Asia, the middle East, Africa, and Europe, said an official document.

It said the Chinese and Pakistani workforce, in a large number, was employed to ensure timely completion of the infrastructure projects.

There were also new projects launched such as Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6), Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway (M-14), KKH Alternate Route (Gilgit-Shandor-Chitral), Swat Expressway (Phase-II), Dir Expressway, and Karachi Circular Railways.

Pakistan Railways was providing one of the key modes of transport in the public sector which promoted national integration and economic growth, it added.

Pakistan Railways comprised a total of 466 locomotives for a 7,791 km long route.

During July-March FY2022, the gross earnings of railways were recorded at Rs 43.73 billion, it added.

The modern transportation and communication system was one of the key inputs for achieving sustainable economic growth, the document said.

"A network of roads, highways, motorways, seaports, and airlines in a country makes it a center of economic activity by attracting investment, raising productivity, and reducing the cost of doing business," it said.

The government was committed to upgrading the transportation and communication system with the development of new roads, highways motorways, railway tracks, and airports to improve connectivity under CPEC.

The CPEC was a pragmatic step for converting the unique geo-strategic location of Pakistan into geo-economics through various transport-related projects that would transform the road infrastructure of Pakistan and improve access to Central Asian, African, and European states, it added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Africa Business Swat Europe Motorway China Road CPEC Middle East Dir Government Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

6 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

14 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

14 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

14 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.