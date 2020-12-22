UrduPoint.com
PR Extends Journalist Card Validity Till Feb 28

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 07:00 PM

PR extends journalist card validity till Feb 28

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) on Tuesday extended Journalist Card (JC) validity by Feb 28 next year.

The cards normally expire on Dec 31, but PR has extended its date to facilitate the journalists.

The new JC for 2021 will be issued from Feb next year, says a release issued on Tuesday.

It merits mentioning here that issuance of cards for 2020 was delayed due to COVID and the journalist got the cards in June though the process started in Feb this year.

More Stories From Pakistan

