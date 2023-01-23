PR fails to achieve target for year 2021-22

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan division generated hefty revenue worth Rs 1023.278 million through its land installations, which was remarkably less than the target fixed for the past two years, 2021-22 According to official data pertaining to income generation in the said years, the total target was fixed at Rs 1275.18, while the generated income was more than two and a half million lesser than the set amount by the national carriage service.

Among the collected revenue, most of the income came from agricultural land resources. It's calculated as Rs 256.979 in both the years, the data revealed.

Moreover, Rs 32.45 million was collected from shops situated at Railways property till the end of year 2022.

While the same sort of income generation was measured as Rs 47.32 million in the last two years.

Similarly, a total sum of Rs 146.841 income was received from Railways commercial buildings. It's bifurcated as Rs 46.613 million in year 2020-21 and Rs 42.98 million in year 2021-22.

Earning from other departments including tuck shops along with multiple sorts of auctions was counted as Rs 301.257 million. It included Rs 121.368 million in year 2020-21, while Rs 179.889 in year 2021-22.

The total earning in past year, 2022, remained remarkably less than that of the previous year 2021.

It caused concern for local high-ups of the department who otherwise, were expecting to get more income in year 2022, as compared to the previous years.