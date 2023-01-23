UrduPoint.com

PR Fails To Achieve Target For Year 2021-22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 01:20 PM

PR fails to achieve target for year 2021-22

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan division generated hefty revenue worth Rs 1023.278 million through its land installations, which was remarkably less than the target fixed for the past two years, 2021-22 According to official data pertaining to income generation in the said years, the total target was fixed at Rs 1275.18, while the generated income was more than two and a half million lesser than the set amount by the national carriage service.

Among the collected revenue, most of the income came from agricultural land resources. It's calculated as Rs 256.979 in both the years, the data revealed.

Moreover, Rs 32.45 million was collected from shops situated at Railways property till the end of year 2022.

While the same sort of income generation was measured as Rs 47.32 million in the last two years.

Similarly, a total sum of Rs 146.841 income was received from Railways commercial buildings. It's bifurcated as Rs 46.613 million in year 2020-21 and Rs 42.98 million in year 2021-22.

Earning from other departments including tuck shops along with multiple sorts of auctions was counted as Rs 301.257 million. It included Rs 121.368 million in year 2020-21, while Rs 179.889 in year 2021-22.

The total earning in past year, 2022, remained remarkably less than that of the previous year 2021.

It caused concern for local high-ups of the department who otherwise, were expecting to get more income in year 2022, as compared to the previous years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Same From Million

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

1 hour ago
 "Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

1 hour ago
 FM leaves for Tashkent today

FM leaves for Tashkent today

2 hours ago
 President condemns abhorrent act of desecration of ..

President condemns abhorrent act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

2 hours ago
 Major power breakdown across Pakistan

Major power breakdown across Pakistan

2 hours ago
 SEWA delivers electricity to 3,733 projects in Sha ..

SEWA delivers electricity to 3,733 projects in Sharjah in 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.