Open Menu

PR Fines Over Rs 10 Mln To Ticketless Passengers In October

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 08:00 PM

PR fines over Rs 10 mln to ticketless passengers in October

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan Division earned over Rs 10 million by fining 12,523 ticketless passengers travelling by different in last month.

A spokesperson for Multan division said on Thursday that Divisional Commercial Officer, Shahid Raza, checked different trains on the directions of DS, Mehmood Rehman Lakho and found 12,523 passengers who were journeying without tickets.

He informed that a fine of Rs 10.6 mln was imposed on the passengers adding that travelling without tickets is a crime and the public is advised not to journey ticketless.

In case a passenger travels without a ticket, he is fined from the station where the train originates, he quoted the DCO as saying.

APP/mjk

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Fine From Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

23 minutes ago
 UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes ..

UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes diversity and sustainability i ..

38 minutes ago
 EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand ..

EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand Defense and Security Exhibiti ..

38 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for Gaming 2033’

52 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts six internati ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts six international companies

53 minutes ago
 CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transfo ..

CBUAE encouraging banks to embrace digital transformation: S&amp;P report

53 minutes ago
Dubai Business Forum explores role of advanced tec ..

Dubai Business Forum explores role of advanced technology in transforming busine ..

53 minutes ago
 Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and ..

Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and challenges

2 hours ago
 Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &a ..

Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &amp; Resorts to produce biofuel ..

2 hours ago
 18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th Novemb ..

18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th November

2 hours ago
 Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qure ..

Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Adiala jail to PIMS

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs t ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs to enhance Dubai’s digital ec ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan