PR fines over Rs 10 mln to ticketless passengers in October

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan Division earned over Rs 10 million by fining 12,523 ticketless passengers travelling by different in last month.

A spokesperson for Multan division said on Thursday that Divisional Commercial Officer, Shahid Raza, checked different trains on the directions of DS, Mehmood Rehman Lakho and found 12,523 passengers who were journeying without tickets.

He informed that a fine of Rs 10.6 mln was imposed on the passengers adding that travelling without tickets is a crime and the public is advised not to journey ticketless.

In case a passenger travels without a ticket, he is fined from the station where the train originates, he quoted the DCO as saying.

APP/mjk