PR Focusing Quality Not Quantity To Improve Train Services: Kiran Dar

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PR focusing quality not quantity to improve train services: Kiran Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Kiran Imran Dar on Friday while responding to MNA's queries on the poor performance of the Railways Department said Pakistan Railways was focusing on quality, not quantity to improve train services and public convenience.

She was responding to the queries of MNAs Salahuddin, Tahira Aurangzeb, and Nuzhat Pathan during the question hour of the 51st session of the National Assembly.

The MNAs raised queries pertaining to poor procurement material provided to the Railways, mechanisms to penalize substandard food suppliers in trains and inefficient mess services on various rail stations.

Dar said the government was working to support the department and make it self-sufficient with its focus on enhancing carriage and locomotives.

She added that it was also the fact that the department bore massive infrastructure damages during the 2022 floods and restoration was underway.

The Parliamentary Secretary informed the House that the Department recently launched its Green Line that got a good response from the public as it has updated services.

MNA Nuzhat Pathan said many of the parliamentarians have forgotten the experience of train travel as they use to travel by air. She complained that the Shalimar Express had the poorest services of food and mess whereas the railway station maintenance was also shabby and washrooms were also in a bad condition.

The Parliamentary Secretary replied that the Department was working to update its buses in all the fleets in the lines of Green Line service for better service delivery.

