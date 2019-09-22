UrduPoint.com
PR Generated Rs 144.170 Bn Revenue During Past Three Years

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 07:00 PM

PR generated Rs 144.170 bn revenue during past three years

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd September, 2019) Pakistan Railways has generated over Rs 144.170 billion of revenue during the past three years and its deficit figure Rs 110.90 billion.

During the past one year more than 74 minor and major accidents occurred in Pakistan Railway that caused total damage of Rs 120.

71 millionAccording to the documents, Pakistan Railway income noted of Rs 40.80 billion in 2016-17, however it deficit figer Rs 40.

700 billion.However, in 2018-19 Pakistan Railway income reduced as it revenue recorded of Rs 54.510 billion and deficit noted of Rs. 32.760 billion.As many as 74 major and minor accidents had occurred in the past one year. Rs 80.99 million damage occurred to lines of Pakistan Railway.

