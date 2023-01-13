PR generates hefty income in two years

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) as the largest division of Multan generated revenue worth Rs. 4323.953 in 2021-22 as compared to Rs. 2904.101 in 2020-21.

According to the official document available with APP, the division is spread over 19 districts with cumulative track length and route measured as 2708 km and 1890 km, respectively.

Total earnings from Railways land in the said two years was calculated to Rs. 543.649. The land included agricultural, shops, commercial & buildings and other departments situated at the Railways land.