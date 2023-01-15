UrduPoint.com

PR Generates Hefty Income In Two Years

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2023 | 11:40 AM

PR generates hefty income in two years

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) generated revenue worth Rs. 4323.953 in 2021-22 as compared to Rs. 2904.101 in 2020-21 in the largest division of Multan.

According to an official document available with APP, the division is spread over 19 districts with cumulative track length and route measured as 2708 km and 1890 km respectively.

Total earning from Railways land in the said two years was calculated to Rs. 543.649. The land included agricultural, shops, commercial & buildings and other departments situated at the Railways land.

Flood relief activities started through donations collected worth Rs. 870, 000 from different circles. As many as five medical camps were installed at DG Khan, Rajanpur and other affected areas, where 2525 patients were given successful medical aid, added the report.

About Rs. 9.57 million income was received through billboards installed (2014-18) at the division's jurisdiction. However, the business was closed in compliance with Supreme Court's Suo Moto notice dated 20-11-2018, said the report.

