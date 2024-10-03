PR Generates Over Rs 20 Mln From Tickeless Passengers
Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Railways Multan Division earned over Rs 20 million from ticketless passengers under fares
and fines head in September.
A spokesperson for PR Multan Division said on Thursday that under the directives of Divisional
Superintendent Railways Multan, Yousuf Lagahri, a vigorous crackdown on ticketless passengers
was conducted led by the Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Ramla Shahid .
He informed that a total of Rs over 20 million had been collected in fares and fines from ticketless
passengers in September this year.
In September 2024, during inspections, 18,209 ticketless passengers were caught, and the collected
amount had been deposited into the railway treasury, he said adding that complaints from passengers
on trains were heard and resolved on the spot.
The DCO stated that this was the first time in history of the Multan Division that such a large-scale
action had been taken against ticketless passengers.
She emphasized that traveling without a ticket was a crime and urged passengers not to do so. Any
passenger found traveling without a ticket will be charged fare and fines from the point of origin
of the train, the spokesperson concluded.
Recent Stories
Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket
Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health department confirms 152 new dengue cases13 minutes ago
-
9,991 people get benefits through police service centers13 minutes ago
-
ANP President condoles death of Ishaq Dar's brother23 minutes ago
-
Dera administration for quality services under CM’s ‘Awam' agenda programme23 minutes ago
-
Professor Dr. Zahir Shah appointed pro vice chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University23 minutes ago
-
Three killed, 15 injured in road accident23 minutes ago
-
MC demolishes illegal constructions32 minutes ago
-
PHC orders shifting of SW, Tank courts to DI Khan33 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed PFA Director Operations South Punjab assumes charge33 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 7.2 mln fine imposed on unfit PSVs33 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews anti-smog measures at DC office42 minutes ago
-
Child Protection Unit inaugurated in Bajaur tribal district43 minutes ago