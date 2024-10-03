Open Menu

PR Generates Over Rs 20 Mln From Tickeless Passengers

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Railways Multan Division earned over Rs 20 million from ticketless passengers under fares

and fines head in September.

A spokesperson for PR Multan Division said on Thursday that under the directives of Divisional

Superintendent Railways Multan, Yousuf Lagahri, a vigorous crackdown on ticketless passengers

was conducted led by the Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Ramla Shahid .

He informed that a total of Rs over 20 million had been collected in fares and fines from ticketless

passengers in September this year.

In September 2024, during inspections, 18,209 ticketless passengers were caught, and the collected

amount had been deposited into the railway treasury, he said adding that complaints from passengers

on trains were heard and resolved on the spot.

The DCO stated that this was the first time in history of the Multan Division that such a large-scale

action had been taken against ticketless passengers.

She emphasized that traveling without a ticket was a crime and urged passengers not to do so. Any

passenger found traveling without a ticket will be charged fare and fines from the point of origin

of the train, the spokesperson concluded.

