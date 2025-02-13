PR Generates Rs. 7,575 Mln From Land Leasing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Railways has auctioned approximately 6,678 acres of land for various purposes through a competitive bidding process, leasing it to government entities and private individuals to generate revenue for the department.
“The department has earned a total revenue of Rs. 7,575 million from leased land over the last two financial years,” an official from the Ministry of Railways told APP.
The official explained that Pakistan Railways leases out its land through an open auction process in accordance with the Railway Property and Land Rules, 2023, which were duly approved by the Federal cabinet.
The department provides land to government institutions for public welfare projects, subject to payment of lease charges and ground rent as per the approved policy.
“Proactive efforts are underway to lease the remaining available land through advertisements across all operational divisions as well as through the Real Estate Development and Marketing Company (REDAMCO),” he added.
As of December 2024, Pakistan Railways has operated 1,450 freight trains since July 2024, generating Rs. 15.214 billion in revenue from freight operations. The department recorded its highest-ever revenue of Rs.
88.8 billion during the fiscal year 2023-24 by implementing measures to optimize revenue generation and reduce costs.
The official said that both passenger and freight trains are being operated at optimal capacity, reducing operational expenses and boosting earnings. Furthermore, the department has shifted from long-term to short-term land leasing to remain competitive and maximize revenue.
Pakistan Railways has made significant progress in train punctuality, improving from 79% in the previous year to 82% in FY 2023-24. The department has also expanded its online booking services through its website and mobile applications (Android and iOS) under the RABTA system, leading to increased customer engagement.
To enhance passenger convenience, the department has installed Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) for faster ticket purchases, set up information counters, introduced real-time departure boards under the RABTA system for up-to-date travel information, and launched premium dining cars on select routes.
Pakistan Railways has entered into public-private partnerships (PPPs) to outsource the commercial management of various passenger trains to private operators, aiming to improve service quality and efficiency.
