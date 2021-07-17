UrduPoint.com
PR Grants NOC For Constructing Green Belt In Sanawan

Member Provincial Assembly (MNA) Niaz Hussain Gaskuri on Saturday said Pakistan Railways (PR) issued Non Objection Certificate (NOC) for constructing green belt along railways line passing through Sanawan city

The MPA said NOC was handed over to Chief Officer of Municipal Committee Sanawan after taking its formal approval from railways department, he said while talking to APP.

The green belt would increase scenic beauty of the city as well would be helpful for tree plantation along roadside, he said.

The parliamentarian said a green park spreading up to five acres land was also part of the project which would be constructed along the green belt.

The Chief Officer on the occasion informed that work on the project was started as par the direction of Pakistan Railways.

