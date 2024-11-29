PR hits record revenue of Rs 33bn in five months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Railways has achieved a historic milestone as its train revenue reached an all-time high, earning Rs 33 billion from passenger and freight trains in just five months.

This significant achievement surpasses last year's revenue of Rs 29 billion during the same period, according to a statement by the PR spokesperson on Friday.

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways, Aamir Baloch, lauded the efforts of the railway administration, acknowledging their role in this remarkable accomplishment. He further highlighted a strong possibility that groundwork on the much-anticipated ML-1 project will begin by March 2025.