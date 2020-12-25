UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PR Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

PR holds Christmas cake cutting ceremony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways  Peshawar division on Saturday organised Christmas  cake cutting ceremony to show solidarity with the Christian workers.

Divisional Superintendent Peshawar, Muhammad Nasir was chief guest at the ceremony attended by large number of officers and Christian workers.

In his address, Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Nasir congratulated the Christian community and said Christmas gave us message of love, forgiveness and brotherhood.

He said that every religion disseminates message of peace and brotherhood.

He said employees of all faiths in railways were playing important role in development and prosperity of the department and country.

The official said nation was united for the stability and security of the country.

At the end of the ceremony, special prayers were offered for peace and development of the country.

Related Topics

Peshawar Christmas Nasir Christian All Love

Recent Stories

JUI-F expels Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani, three ..

25 minutes ago

Russian President, Government Keep Food Prices Und ..

28 minutes ago

Russian-Swiss Trade Saw 25% Increase Year-on-Year ..

28 minutes ago

UN Mission Failed to Stabilize Central African Rep ..

28 minutes ago

COVID-19 Cases in Israel Exceed 393,000 as Country ..

28 minutes ago

Central African Security Held Hostage to UN Arms E ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.