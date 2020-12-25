PR holds Christmas cake cutting ceremony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Peshawar division on Saturday organised Christmas cake cutting ceremony to show solidarity with the Christian workers.

Divisional Superintendent Peshawar, Muhammad Nasir was chief guest at the ceremony attended by large number of officers and Christian workers.

In his address, Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Nasir congratulated the Christian community and said Christmas gave us message of love, forgiveness and brotherhood.

He said that every religion disseminates message of peace and brotherhood.

He said employees of all faiths in railways were playing important role in development and prosperity of the department and country.

The official said nation was united for the stability and security of the country.

At the end of the ceremony, special prayers were offered for peace and development of the country.