PR Initiates Action Against Trespassers

Wed 26th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

The Pakistan Railways Police started strict action against trespassers at railway tracks in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Police started strict action against trespassers at railway tracks in the country.

According to the PR sources on Wednesday, the PR police registered cases against 281 trespassers in the last month.

The police arrested three people from railway yard at Margala Station near Rawalpindi who were trying to cross tracks.

PR IG Arif Nawaz Khan said that trespassing was a crime and it would never be sparedat any cost.

