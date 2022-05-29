UrduPoint.com

PR Initiates Master Level Classes For Railway Engineering Staff

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 08:20 PM

PR initiates master level classes for railway engineering staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has started special master level classes in railway engineering department in collaboration with Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAFIST) to enhance the capacity of its engineers and technical staff.

The special master level classes had been organized through the Pakistan Railways Training academy Walton, Lahore, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The special cell for foreign training had also been set up at the Ministry of Railways, the official added.

"A policy for transfer of technology and indigenization of railway rolling stock manufacture in Pakistan Railways facilities is being pursued in closer collaboration with the People's Republic of China," he added.

To a question, the official said Pakistan Railways was trying to improve the punctuality of the trains. He said that in order to facilitate passengers, a mobile application 'Pakrail live' had also been launched for real time tracking of trains.

And due to close monitoring of trains at the divisional, headquarters and ministry levels, the punctuality of trains had improved, he added.

The official said that outsourcing of freight trains had also been initiated under Pakistan Railways Freight Transportation Company (PRFTC) to earn more revenue for the department.

He said that outsourcing regime for passenger sector was being followed through Pakistan Railways Advisory & Consultancy Services (PRACS) to improve service delivery as per modern day requirements and to derive maximum revenue potential.

The official said that to improve service delivery, transformation of railway hospitals, schools and colleges on public private partnership mode was in progress.

He said that Pakistan Railways was also handing over its residential colonies to DISCOs (K-Electric) for direct billing in order to minimize impact of difference of tariff and line losses on electricity bills.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Electricity Mobile China Company Progress

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

11 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

20 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

20 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

20 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.