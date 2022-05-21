UrduPoint.com

PR Initiates Special Master Level Classes For Railway Engineering Staff

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 01:40 PM

PR initiates special master level classes for railway engineering staff

Pakistan Railways has started special master level classes in railway engineering department in collaboration with Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences (PAFIST) to enhance the capacity of its engineers and technical staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways has started special master level classes in railway engineering department in collaboration with Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences (PAFIST) to enhance the capacity of its engineers and technical staff.

The special master level classes have been organized through the Pakistan Railways Training academy Walton, Lahore, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The special cell for foreign training has also been set up at the Ministry of Railways, the official added.

"A policy for transfer of technology and indigenization of railway rolling stock manufacture in Pakistan Railways facilities is being pursued in closer collaboration with the People's Republic of China," he added.

To a question, the official said Pakistan Railways was trying to improve the punctuality of the trains. He said, to facilitate passengers, a mobile application 'Pakrail live' has also been launched for real time tracking of trains, and due to close monitoring of trains at divisional, headquarters and ministry level, the punctuality of trains has improved.

The official said outsourcing of freight trains has also been initiated under Pakistan Railways Freight Transportation Company (PRFTC) to earn more revenue for the department.

He said outsourcing regime for passenger sector was being followed through Pakistan Railways Advisory & Consultancy Services (PRACS) to improve service delivery as per modern day requirements and to derive maximum revenue potential.

The official said, to improve service delivery handing over of railway hospitals, schools and colleges on public private partnership mode was in progress.

He said Pakistan Railways was also handing over its residential colonies to DISCOs/K-Electric for direct billing in order to minimize impact of difference of tariff and line losses on electricity bills.

