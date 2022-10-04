PR instructs DCOs to check coaches' sanitation personally

Pakistan Railways (PR) directed the Divisional Commercial Officers (DCOs) to check the cleanliness of rakes of the trains in person to avoid complaints of the passengers

PR Chief Commercial Manager has instructed the DCOs of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Multan, Sukkar, Quetta and Karachi to go in person to check sanitation of coaches of all trains including outsourced before departure of originating stations and at stoppage stations.

In a letter he said the DCOs should address the issues at stations if possible. Headquarter should be conveyed about the problem through DS if it is not resolved at the station, he concluded.