UrduPoint.com

PR Introducing Greenline Train As A Superior Service: Railways

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2023 | 10:30 PM

PR introducing Greenline train as a superior service: Railways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways is going to restore Greenline train between Rawalpindi and Karachi as a superior service from January 27.

According to the PR spokesperson on Sunday, top of the line facilities will be provided in the train including high quality breakfast, lunch, dinner, bedding, utility pack and hi-tea without any extra charges other than the fare.

These facilities are not available in any other train of the country.

The fare of different categories of the Greenline train has been fixed in line with the provided facilities and the fare is competitive with other trains.

The Railways claimed that the Greenline train would be the best transport for the passengers in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the operation of Greenline has been suspended since flood.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Flood Rawalpindi Superior January Sunday From Best Top

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu D ..

Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

34 minutes ago
 ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker P ..

ECP names media tycoon Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab CM

45 minutes ago
 RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

RTA opens Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street

2 hours ago
 Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, a ..

Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, almost twice as many as 2021

2 hours ago
 International Friendly Futsal Championship for the ..

International Friendly Futsal Championship for the Deaf starts tomorrow in Al Dh ..

2 hours ago
 Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of ..

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of &#039;The Sustainable City – ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.