PR issues directions for safe operations in smog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2023 | 07:23 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Divisional Transportation Officer (DTO) Pakistan Railways, Shahid Raza has issued instructions to ensure safe train operations in smoggy weather.

The guidelines emphasize vigilance during smog to ensure safe train operations, requiring constant alertness from drivers, guards, station masters, assistant station masters, gate men and gate keepers.

Strict adherence to regulations is necessary, he said adding that the general rules, including the recommended use of signals during night and flags or whistles in dense fog or stormy weather, should be followed.

Drivers must promptly respond to every signal, regardless of whether its cause is known to them or not.

Drivers should always remain vigilant and cautious, the DTO informed.

In adverse weather conditions or when prescribed signals are not visible at the usual distance, the drivers should reduce speed, especially when approaching a station, allowing the train to be stopped safely if the signal indicates danger, he explained.

These instructions underscore the practical application of experience with extreme caution and immediate decision-making capability in the face of danger signals, he concluded.

APP/mjk

1820 hrs

