PR Karachi division maintains over 81 pc punctuality of timings; NA body told

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways was held here at Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS) Karachi on Tuesday presided over by Committee Chairman Muhammad Mueen Wattoo.

The committee during the meeting recommended improvements in railways functioning including increase in number of passenger trains, upgradation of railway stations, punctuality of trains and others.

Briefing the meeting, DS Karachi Hanif Gul told that 48 trains were operating in Karachi division including 8 inter city, 36 mail/express trains and 4 KCR trains. About punctuality of trains, he said Karachi division maintained 81.21 percent punctuality of timings.

Hanif Gul apprised the committee that the China Creek bridge with single line was restored besides various tracks were also completely renewed.

He said three trains including Shah Latif Express, Saman Sarkar Express and Marvi Express were restored during the current year keeping in view the passenger facilitation and public delivery.

The DS Karachi also informed the meeting that installation of high tension/ low tension network by HESCO/ SEPCO had been completed in Railways Colonies located in Hyderabad, Tando Adam and Mirpurkhas.

Besides, for installation of same networks in railways colonies in Karachi agreement had been executed with K-Electric.

The meeting also discussed in detail the encroachments on Railways lands and utilization of Railways lands to generate revenue for the department.

The committee members were told by the Railway officers that PR had total of 45663 acres of land in its Karachi and Sukkur divisions out of which 397594 of acres was operational. About 1810 acres of railway land was encroached for residential purposes, 291 for commercial purposes, 2968 agriculture while 112 for mosques, Imam Bargahs. The officers also briefed that about thousands of acres land were vacated during the operations carried out by railways to vacate its encroached lands.

About condition of major stations, NA Committee was informed that condition of Nankana Sahib Station was excellent while Lahore railway station was very good.

Committee members MNAs Muhammad Bashir Khan, Nauman islam Sheikh, Nusrat Wahid, Aftab Jehangir, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani and others attended the meeting while officers of Railways including CEO Pakistan Railways Nisar Memon, DS Karachi Hanif Gul, DCO Karachi Nasir Nazeer and other senior officers attended the meeting.