UrduPoint.com

PR Karachi Division Maintains Over 81 Pc Punctuality Of Timings; NA Body Told

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 05:35 PM

PR Karachi division maintains over 81 pc punctuality of timings; NA body told

The meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways was held here at Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS) Karachi on Tuesday presided over by Committee Chairman Muhammad Mueen Wattoo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways was held here at Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS) Karachi on Tuesday presided over by Committee Chairman Muhammad Mueen Wattoo.

The committee during the meeting recommended improvements in railways functioning including increase in number of passenger trains, upgradation of railway stations, punctuality of trains and others.

Briefing the meeting, DS Karachi Hanif Gul told that 48 trains were operating in Karachi division including 8 inter city, 36 mail/express trains and 4 KCR trains. About punctuality of trains, he said Karachi division maintained 81.21 percent punctuality of timings.

Hanif Gul apprised the committee that the China Creek bridge with single line was restored besides various tracks were also completely renewed.

He said three trains including Shah Latif Express, Saman Sarkar Express and Marvi Express were restored during the current year keeping in view the passenger facilitation and public delivery.

The DS Karachi also informed the meeting that installation of high tension/ low tension network by HESCO/ SEPCO had been completed in Railways Colonies located in Hyderabad, Tando Adam and Mirpurkhas.

Besides, for installation of same networks in railways colonies in Karachi agreement had been executed with K-Electric.

The meeting also discussed in detail the encroachments on Railways lands and utilization of Railways lands to generate revenue for the department.

The committee members were told by the Railway officers that PR had total of 45663 acres of land in its Karachi and Sukkur divisions out of which 397594 of acres was operational. About 1810 acres of railway land was encroached for residential purposes, 291 for commercial purposes, 2968 agriculture while 112 for mosques, Imam Bargahs. The officers also briefed that about thousands of acres land were vacated during the operations carried out by railways to vacate its encroached lands.

About condition of major stations, NA Committee was informed that condition of Nankana Sahib Station was excellent while Lahore railway station was very good.

Committee members MNAs Muhammad Bashir Khan, Nauman islam Sheikh, Nusrat Wahid, Aftab Jehangir, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani and others attended the meeting while officers of Railways including CEO Pakistan Railways Nisar Memon, DS Karachi Hanif Gul, DCO Karachi Nasir Nazeer and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore National Assembly China Agriculture Hyderabad Sukkur Nasir Same Nankana Sahib Tando Adam Agreement Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Flag Day celebrates 5 decades of achievements, ..

UAE Flag Day celebrates 5 decades of achievements, 50 more years of leadership: ..

6 minutes ago
 Biden Vows to Spend $9Bln Through 2030 to Reverse ..

Biden Vows to Spend $9Bln Through 2030 to Reverse Global Deforestation

25 seconds ago
 Govt must consider linking Faisalabad with ML-1: F ..

Govt must consider linking Faisalabad with ML-1: FCCI

1 minute ago
 Misfiring India not reaching for calculators in wi ..

Misfiring India not reaching for calculators in win-or-bust clash

1 minute ago
 Suicide bomber, gunmen behind Kabul hospital attac ..

Suicide bomber, gunmen behind Kabul hospital attack: Taliban

1 minute ago
 Two KP ministers take oath

Two KP ministers take oath

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.