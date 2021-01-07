UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PR, KPT Can Join Hands For Economic Development Of Country: Railway Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

PR, KPT can join hands for economic development of country: Railway Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) and Karachi Port Trust (KPT) can make tremendous contribution to the national economy, said Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati here Thursday.

Following a detailed briefing given to him during his visit to Karachi Port Trust headquarters, the minister said Pakistan Railways and KPT can jointly make the needed difference and contribute enormously towards economic development of the country.

As per the presentation made on the occasion construction of marshalling yard at Pakistan Railways' Wazir Mansion station can not only significantly improve efficiency of Karachi Port in terms of marked reduction in turn around time for containers and curtailing congestion in the port area besides strengthening freight service of PR.

The minister was informed that about 33 kilometers long rail network exists in KPT area with a capacity to handle 125 million tons of cargo.

Accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of PR, Nisar Ahmed Memon and other senior officers of the department, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati was also told that presently just a single marshalling yard was being operated by PR in the port city, that too in Pipri.

It was mentioned that marshalling yards are required for shunting railway wagons and shaped into form of trains and that the facility is essential to place engines and wagons not to be used for sometime.

Later-on the Federal Railway Minister also visited Wazir Mansion and South Asia Pacific Terminal (SAPT), the prime container loading facility in Karachi.

He was informed about the operational parameters of SAPT with special focus on its connectivity with Pakistan Railways.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Visit Asia Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Million Karachi Port Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

11 minutes ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

21 minutes ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

26 minutes ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

27 minutes ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

44 minutes ago

EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual envi ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.