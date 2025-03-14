PR Lahore Division Begins Solarization Of Railway Stations
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has initiated the transition of railway stations to solar power under PC-1, aiming to reduce energy costs and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.
According to Divisional Electrical Engineer Lahore, Muhammad Nasir on Friday, after successfully converting Raiwind Railway Station to solar power, the transition of Gujranwala and Gujrat railway stations is progressing rapidly. He stated that a solarization system will be installed at 14 major railway stations in the Lahore Division, including Okara, Okara Cantt, Sangla Hill, Chak Jhumra, Kot Lakhpat, Walton, Lahore Cantt, Changa Manga, Kala Shah Kaku, and Kot Radha Kishan.
Each railway station is expected to save approximately 3,000 electricity units, translating into a monthly cost reduction of PKR 1.
5 million. Overall, the Lahore Railway Division anticipates savings of PKR 210 million per month in electricity expenses through this transition.
The Divisional Electrical Engineer (Power) emphasized that, under the leadership of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railway Lahore Division, Muhammad Hanif Gul, the solarization project will soon be completed. DS Muhammad Hanif Gul highlighted that this transition will not only ensure an uninterrupted power supply but also enhance train operations. He further added that the move will significantly cut down operational costs, contributing to financial savings for Pakistan Railways.
It is worth mentioning that the Lahore Railway Division is the first to implement the solarization system under PC-1, setting an example for sustainable energy solutions within Pakistan Railways.
Recent Stories
Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia
Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel
International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan
DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln
Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..
UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..
Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..
Portuguese President calls early election for May 18
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner honours winners of district-level science model competition6 minutes ago
-
GCWUF celebrates ‘International Mathematics Pi Day’6 minutes ago
-
Kite seller held6 minutes ago
-
6-year-old boy drowns in rainwater pond in Peshawar6 minutes ago
-
Enrollment drive 2025 launched for government schools6 minutes ago
-
PR Lahore division begins solarization of railway stations6 minutes ago
-
Woman hit to death by dumper6 minutes ago
-
EU Ambassador calls on Prime Minister6 minutes ago
-
KS relief concludes winter kits project, delivering 50,000 winter kits across Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
CM’s Aide Salma Butt inspects Ramazan relief efforts in Lodhran16 minutes ago
-
Derajat 2025 festival help to promote local culture, boost business :Faisal Amin Gandapur16 minutes ago
-
IUB improves its QS World University Ranking16 minutes ago