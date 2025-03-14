PR Lahore division begins solarization of railway stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has initiated the transition of railway stations to solar power under PC-1, aiming to reduce energy costs and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

According to Divisional Electrical Engineer Lahore, Muhammad Nasir on Friday, after successfully converting Raiwind Railway Station to solar power, the transition of Gujranwala and Gujrat railway stations is progressing rapidly. He stated that a solarization system will be installed at 14 major railway stations in the Lahore Division, including Okara, Okara Cantt, Sangla Hill, Chak Jhumra, Kot Lakhpat, Walton, Lahore Cantt, Changa Manga, Kala Shah Kaku, and Kot Radha Kishan.

Each railway station is expected to save approximately 3,000 electricity units, translating into a monthly cost reduction of PKR 1.

5 million. Overall, the Lahore Railway Division anticipates savings of PKR 210 million per month in electricity expenses through this transition.

The Divisional Electrical Engineer (Power) emphasized that, under the leadership of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railway Lahore Division, Muhammad Hanif Gul, the solarization project will soon be completed. DS Muhammad Hanif Gul highlighted that this transition will not only ensure an uninterrupted power supply but also enhance train operations. He further added that the move will significantly cut down operational costs, contributing to financial savings for Pakistan Railways.

It is worth mentioning that the Lahore Railway Division is the first to implement the solarization system under PC-1, setting an example for sustainable energy solutions within Pakistan Railways.