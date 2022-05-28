PR Lahore division celebrates Youm e Takbeer

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways Lahore division organised a special ceremony to celebrate "Youm e Takbeer" here on Saturday.

PR Divisional Superintendent M Hanif Gul was the chief guest while PR Prem Union President Sheikh M Anwar also addressed the ceremony.

Later, a cake was cut and sweets were distributed among the participants. A large numberof employees participated in the ceremony.