PR Lahore Division Celebrates Youm E Takbeer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways Lahore division organised a special ceremony to celebrate "Youm e Takbeer" here on Saturday.
PR Divisional Superintendent M Hanif Gul was the chief guest while PR Prem Union President Sheikh M Anwar also addressed the ceremony.
Later, a cake was cut and sweets were distributed among the participants. A large numberof employees participated in the ceremony.