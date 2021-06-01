UrduPoint.com
PR Lahore Division Distributes Benevolent Funds Cheques Among 3700 Widows In One Month

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:00 PM

PR Lahore division distributes Benevolent funds cheques among 3700 widows in one month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has given cheques of Benevolent Funds to 3,700 widows in the previous month.

According to the PR sources on Tuesday, savings of Rs 432,397 were also made from the Benevolent Fund.

PR Divisional Superintendent Nasir Khalili directed to ensure proper use of the Benevolent Fund.

Divisional Personnel Officer Jahanzeb Ahmad Khan has distributed the cheques of Benevolent Fund to 3,700 widows out of a total of 4,500 widows in a single month. The Benevolent fund cheques were issued by DPO Railways after thorough scrutiny.

It is pertinent to mention here that no complaint regarding Benevolent funds and cheques has been received in the open court held by the Divisional Superintendent of Railways Lahore on May 25 at the Burt Institute. The Railway administration cleared that the remaining widows would also be given benevolent fund cheques soon.

More Stories From Pakistan

