UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PR Lahore Division To Pay May Salaries Before Eid

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 06:10 PM

PR Lahore division to pay May salaries before Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Lahore division has decided to pay salaries for the month of May to its employees before Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to a schedule formed on the direction of Divisional Superintendent Amir Nisar Ch, Railways employees will be paid their salaries on May 20 before instead of June 1st.

The DS informed that this decision had been taken to facilitate more than 4000employees of the grade one to four.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore May June

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 183 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank net profit increases to reach ..

26 minutes ago

ADIB supports ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign

41 minutes ago

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

56 minutes ago

&#039;Sharjah Economic&#039; intensifies inspectio ..

1 hour ago

Belgium announces 178 COVID-19 related deaths

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.