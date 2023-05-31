UrduPoint.com

PR Launches Cleanliness Campaign In Lahore Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 08:24 PM

PR launches cleanliness campaign in Lahore division

The Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has launched a special cleanliness campaign in which all big railway stations including Lahore railway station is being cleaned to provide a better environment to the passengers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has launched a special cleanliness campaign in which all big railway stations including Lahore railway station is being cleaned to provide a better environment to the passengers.

According to the PR spokesperson on Wednesday, big and crowded railway stations are being focused in the campaign.

At the Lahore railway station, main porch, all platforms, waiting rooms and halls, railway yard, overhead pedestrian bridges and stairs are being specially cleaned and washed with water and detergent.

The PR DS M Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar has constituted a monitoring team headed by Divisional Medical Officer Dr Saima Mumtaz and Station Manager Zafar Iqbal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Water All

Recent Stories

Ex-Balochistan Assembly speaker calls on Sindh gov ..

Ex-Balochistan Assembly speaker calls on Sindh governor

2 minutes ago
 Dubai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in number of ..

Dubai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in number of health facilities in Q1 2023

33 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank unveils AED424m in finan ..

Emirates Development Bank unveils AED424m in financing deals at Make It in the E ..

34 minutes ago
 Prices of Germany's Imported Goods Show Biggest Dr ..

Prices of Germany's Imported Goods Show Biggest Drop Since 2009 in April - Autho ..

27 minutes ago
 EU to Allocate $1.7 Bln in Financial Assistance to ..

EU to Allocate $1.7 Bln in Financial Assistance to Moldova - Von Der Leyen

27 minutes ago
 Markets fall over US debt ceiling, China growth co ..

Markets fall over US debt ceiling, China growth concerns

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.