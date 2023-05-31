PR launches cleanliness campaign in Lahore division

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has launched a special cleanliness campaign in which all big railway stations including Lahore railway station is being cleaned to provide a better environment to the passengers.

According to the PR spokesperson on Wednesday, big and crowded railway stations are being focused in the campaign.

At the Lahore railway station, main porch, all platforms, waiting rooms and halls, railway yard, overhead pedestrian bridges and stairs are being specially cleaned and washed with water and detergent.

The PR DS M Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar has constituted a monitoring team headed by Divisional Medical Officer Dr Saima Mumtaz and Station Manager Zafar Iqbal.