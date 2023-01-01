UrduPoint.com

PR Looking Up New Options For Branding Passenger Trains, Platforms

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2023 | 06:40 PM

PR looking up new options for branding passenger trains, platforms

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways is planning to consider various options for branding several passenger trains and railway platforms to generate maximum revenue for the department.

"Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has already directed the concerned authorities to present a new revenue model regarding the branding of trains and platforms," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the branding of the trains and platforms would not only address the increasing deficit of Pakistan Railways but also allow private firms to advertise their products for this purpose.

The official said that initially Pakistan Railways would be offered five trains for branding their seat covers, internal walls of the passenger coaches, and even toilets as a pilot project.

"The deficit of the department to decrease after starting this project and the minister has already directed the concerned to complete all the formalities in this regard as soon as possible," he added.

Pakistan Railways is also planning to upgrade its five major railway stations across the country on modern lines to facilitate the passengers and help the department to generate more revenue.

The purpose to upgrade the railway stations is to make them commercial hubs for business activities and facilitate the passengers," he added.

He said the stations include Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Quetta. The official said that the decision was made in line with the direction of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The official said that the government was taking several steps to improve the performance of Pakistan Railways and would provide maximum facilities to the masses.

