PR Marks Independence Day With Patriotic Zeal
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervor at the Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS) Office here on Wednesday.
The ceremony commenced with the hoisting of the national flag by DS Railway Muhammad Hanif Gul, accompanied by senior officers.
A special prayer for the country's well-being was offered, followed by a salute to the national flag by a vigilant contingent of the Railway Police. The guest of honor, DS Railway Muhammad Hanif Gul, was also presented with a guard of honor by the Railway Police contingent, marking the solemnity of the occasion.
The DS Office hosted the dignified ceremony to commemorate Independence Day, with the Divisional Office and railway stations uniquely decorated for the celebrations. Children from railway schools added to the patriotic atmosphere by delivering speeches and singing national songs, which were met with enthusiastic applause from the large number of officers and railway employees in attendance.
Addressing the event, the DS Lahore emphasized upon the importance of individual contributions to the nation's progress.
He reminded the audience that Pakistan came into existence as a result of a constitutional and legal struggle, and called for collective efforts to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country.
Highlighting the role of Pakistan Railways, he stated, "To strengthen Pakistan economically, we must make Pakistan Railways a top institution." He also underscored the importance of achieving global recognition in economic strength, education, and research.
In a moment of national pride, the DS praised athlete Arshad Nadeem for bringing glory to Pakistan by winning a gold medal.
The ceremony concluded with the distribution of prizes among schoolchildren, recognizing their participation in the event.
In line with the ongoing tree plantation campaign by Pakistan Railways, Gul also planted a sapling, symbolizing growth and sustainability. The celebrations were further enriched with a unique display as a demonstration train was run on the roof of Lahore Railway Station, adding a special touch to the Independence Day festivities.
