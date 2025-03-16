PR Minister Assures Resolution Of Employees’ Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi has assured railway employees that their issues will be resolved on a priority basis.
He made this commitment during a meeting with Sheikh Muhammad Anwar, the Central President of the Railway PREM Union CBA, at the Railway Headquarters on Sunday. During the meeting, Sheikh Muhammad Anwar held a detailed discussion with the minister regarding the concerns of railway employees. He particularly highlighted the anxiety among workers regarding the government’s proposed privatization of Pakistan Railways. He urged the minister to address these concerns to safeguard the interests of railway employees.
The Railway PREM Union President appreciated the government’s efforts in restoring the railway system, resuming freight services, and implementing other key decisions. He also put forth a request to extend the profitable railway trains, particularly the Khushhal Khan Khattak Express (Peshawar to Karachi) and the Moosa Pak Train, to Dera Ghazi Khan. In response, Minister Hanif Abbasi gave a positive assurance and confirmed that the Moosa Pak Train would be extended to Dera Ghazi Khan after Eid-ul-Fitr.
Addressing employees’ financial issues, Sheikh Muhammad Anwar demanded the release of salaries before Eid. The minister promptly directed officials concerned to ensure immediate action on this request. Additionally, Sheikh Anwar highlighted delays in employees' salaries, pending dues of retired staff, and payments owed to widows. Minister Hanif Abbasi assured that a sustainable strategy would be adopted to resolve these issues effectively.
The Central President of the Railway Prem Union also expressed full support for the minister’s vision for railway reforms and assured the union’s cooperation in efforts aimed at the betterment of Pakistan Railways. In response, Minister Hanif Abbasi reiterated his commitment to bringing visible improvements and reforms in the railway sector in the near future.
The meeting was also attended by Chief Executive Officer/Senior General Manager Aamir Ali Baloch and Railway Prem Union Central Vice President Abdul Qayyum Awan.
