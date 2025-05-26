PR Minister decides to run five special trains on Eid-ul-Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Pakistan Railways (PR) Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi decided to run five Eid special trains from provincial capital and other cities to manage additional rush of passengers during Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a press release issued here on Monday,the Railways Minister had made this decision as per the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

First special train would depart from Karachi Cantt railway station on June 2 at 1:00 pm and reach Lahore next day at 10:00 am.

Second special train would depart from Quetta on June 3 at 10:00 am and would reach Peshawar Cantt next day at 10:30 pm.Third special train would depart from Lahore on June 3 at 5:00 pm and arrive at Karachi Cantt station next day at 2:00 pm.Fourth special train would depart from Karachi Cantt on June 3 at 7:30 pm which would reach Rawalpindi on third day at 1:15 am and Fifth special train would depart from Karachi Cantt on June 4 and arrive at Lahore station next day at 5:30 pm.