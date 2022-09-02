UrduPoint.com

PR Minister For Ensuring Safety Of Passengers Before Resuming Train Operation For Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday directed the Pakistan Railways (PR) administration to ensure safety of the passengers before resuming train operation for Karachi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday directed the Pakistan Railways (PR) administration to ensure safety of the passengers before resuming train operation for Karachi.

Presiding over different meetings held at the PR Headquarters here, he directed to work in three shifts for track restoration after floodwater became dry from the track.

He directed to improve management of Greenline train.

Earlier, the minister was briefed about restoration of flood affected Railways installations and flood relief operation.

He was informed that survey for restoration of flood affected installations was in progress on war footing base.

A briefing was given about the rehabilitation of an affected railway bridge at Sibbi-Quetta section and informed that Quetta would soon be connected with the national railway network.

In a meeting, arrangements for bringing the relief goods coming from Turkey by train from Zahedan to Dalbandin were reviewed.

A briefing was also given about shifting of the Railway system on latest ERP after which almost a big portion of the railway management would be operated through information technology (IT).

In another meeting, the minister was informed that Up track from Karachi for freight trains had been restored and by Monday, the freight volume would be normalised.

