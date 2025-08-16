PR Minister Mourns KPK Flood Losses, Pledges Full Support
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2025 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Railway(PR) Minister,Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life and property caused by devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In a heartfelt statement,the minister assured that Pakistan Railway (PR) would extend every possible support to the affected communities,particularly the women,children and families of the province,during this challenging time.
Highlighting the Federal government's unwavering commitment,Abbasi emphasized,"Just as we have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the fight against terrorism,we will stand by them in overcoming this flood crisis."
He further urged the public to adopt precautionary measures in anticipation of potential rainfall and flooding in the region.
