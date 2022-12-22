UrduPoint.com

PR Minister Orders To Form Crash Program For Rehabilitation Of Infrastructure In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Pakistan Railways and Aviation Minister has ordered the PR administration to make a crash program for rehabilitation of Railways infrastructure damaged due to flood in Balochistan.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways and Aviation Minister has ordered the PR administration to make a crash program for rehabilitation of Railways infrastructure damaged due to flood in Balochistan.

He was chairing a meeting to review the progress of rehabilitation work held at the PR Headquarters here on Thursday.

Income, expenditures and performance of the dryports were also discussed in the meeting.

The minister also sought recommendations for increasing the income and efficiency of the Lahore Dry Port.

He also ordered to study feasibility to expand Azakhel Dry Port.

