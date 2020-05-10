PR minister reviews important matters of Railways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid chaired a meeting at the Railways headquarters here on Saturday to review several important matters of the department.

Derailment of the freight trains, freight income, out-sourcing of the passenger trains, beautification of the passenger coaches and current situation of the rail track were discussed in the meeting.

PR Chairman Habibur Rehman Gillani, Chief Executive Dost Ali Leghari,PRP IG Arif Nawaz and other concerned senior officers attendedthe meeting.