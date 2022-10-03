PR Minister seeks suggestions to increase revenue stream of railways

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday directed the relevant authority to give suggestions to increase revenue stream of railways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday directed the relevant authority to give suggestions to increase revenue stream of railways.

He presided over a meeting at Pakistan Railways (PR) Headquarters here.

Railways administration was congratulated for successful start of Karachi passenger operation.

During the meeting satisfaction was expressed on full occupancy of Khyber Mail and Rehman Baba Express.

The minister also directed the authorities to ensure timely arrival and departure of trains.

Different options came under consideration to overcome the losses caused to the railways infrastructure by the flash floods.