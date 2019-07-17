UrduPoint.com
PR Multan Develops Nursery

Wed 17th July 2019 | 07:05 PM

PR Multan develops nursery

The Railways Multan has developed its own nursery to contribute to the Prime Minister Green Pakistan Campaign with full vigour to improve environment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The Railways Multan has developed its own nursery to contribute to the Prime Minister Green Pakistan Campaign with full vigour to improve environment.

DS Railways Ameer Daud Pouta said this while talking to APP, termed it a big initiative to meet needs of greenery.

He said saplings were planted along tracks in and outside the platform to achieve goal of clean and green Pakistan.

He said it was developed by the department's own resources and it would leave good impact of the Multan Railways on people.

