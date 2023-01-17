UrduPoint.com

PR Multan Division Earns Rs. 1023.278 Million Through Land Property

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 02:10 PM

PR Multan division earns Rs. 1023.278 million through land property

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan division generated Rs. 1023.278 million through land installations in the past two years, much below the target fixed as Rs. 1275.18 during the same period.

According to official data about income generation in the years 2020-2021 and 2021-22, most of the income came from agricultural land resources. It's calculated as Rs. 256.979 in both of the said years.

Moreover, Rs. 32.45 million was collected from shops situated at Railways property in 2022-23. While the same sort of income generation was calculated as Rs. 47.32 million in 2020-21, far higher than that of the last year, 2022-23.

Similarly, a total sum of Rs. 146.841 income was received from Railways commercial buildings, bifurcated as Rs. 46.613 million in 2020-21 and Rs. 42.98 million in 2021-22.

Earning from other departments including tuck shops along with multiple sorts of auctions was counted as Rs. 301.257 million. It included Rs. 121.368 million in 2020-21, while Rs. 179.889 in 2021-22.

The total earnings in the past year, 2022, remained remarkably less than that of the previous year 2021. It caused concern for local high-ups of the department who otherwise were expecting to get more income in 2022 than in previous years.

