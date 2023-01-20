UrduPoint.com

PR Multan Fails To Achieve Land Revenue Target

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 11:10 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan division generated Rs 1023.278 million through its land installations, remarkably less than the target worth Rs 1275.18 fixed for the past two years, 2021-22.

According to official data shared on Thursday, most of the income came from its agricultural land resources which calculated as Rs 256.979 in both the years.

Moreover, Rs 32.45 million was collected from shops situated at Railways property till the end of the year 2022. While the same sort of income generation was calculated as Rs 47.32 million in year of 2020-21, far higher than the last year, 2021-22.

Similarly, a total sum of Rs 146.841 income was received from Railways commercial buildings. It's bifurcated as Rs 46.613 million in 2020-21 and Rs 42.98 million in year 2021-22.

Earning from other departments including tuck shops along with multiple sorts of auctions, was counted as Rs 301.257 million which included Rs 121.368 million in 2020-21, while Rs 179.889 in year 2021-22.

The total earning in past year, 2022, remained remarkably less than year 2021. It caused concern for local high-ups of the department who otherwise, were expecting to get more income in year 2022 than previous years.

