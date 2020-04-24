UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PR Multan Issues Ramzan Timing For Reservation Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 01:20 PM

PR Multan issues Ramzan timing for reservation office

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Multan division has issued new timing for its reservation office during month of Ramazan starting from Saturday.

According to notification issued here on Friday, reservation office would work in two shifts of morning and evening, from 08:00 to 13:00 and 13:00 to 18:00 respectively.

The existing timing will be observed till 20th Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. The existing timing up to 24 hours will be enforced again w.e.f same of 20th Ramazan, added the notification notified from Railways Headquarters Office Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Same From

Recent Stories

Utility Store Workers announce countrywide strike ..

5 minutes ago

Crude lifted by Iran-US tension but virus impact h ..

10 minutes ago

Chinese company approaches Pakistan for vaccine te ..

19 minutes ago

Commissioner for strictly monitoring of vegetable, ..

18 minutes ago

55 new corona cases in Balochistan as tally reache ..

18 minutes ago

KMC faces hardship in paying salaries, pension to ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.