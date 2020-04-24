PR Multan issues Ramzan timing for reservation office

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways Multan division has issued new timing for its reservation office during month of Ramazan starting from Saturday.

According to notification issued here on Friday, reservation office would work in two shifts of morning and evening, from 08:00 to 13:00 and 13:00 to 18:00 respectively.

The existing timing will be observed till 20th Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. The existing timing up to 24 hours will be enforced again w.e.f same of 20th Ramazan, added the notification notified from Railways Headquarters Office Lahore.