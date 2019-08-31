PR officers asked to stop work at level crossing for mourning processions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry directed the railway officials to stop development work at railway level crossings for ensuring the passage of mourning processions.

During his visit to the railway level crossing here on Saturday, he said that railway crossings on the mourning procession routes would be opened for processions of 6th and 10th of Muharram.

He directed the officers concerned to stop development work and also directed municipal corporation to remove material from the site to clear the route for processions.

Railway officers informed the DC that all arrangements had been made to stop trains before railway crossings during the mourning processions. They informed that railway officials would be deployed at all railway level crossings on the procession routes to avoid any inconvenience.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry presided over a meeting, in which, he directed the officers concerned to remove encroachments from routes, install lights, resolve sewerage related issues and cleanliness at mourning procession routes.